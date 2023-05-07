Burkina Faso To Face Golden Eaglets In Quarter-finals

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will face Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals of the 2023 U-17 AFCON in Algeria.

The Eaglets’ last eight opponent was confirmed after Burkina Faso came from a goal down to beat defending champions Cameroon 2-1 in their final Group C game on Sunday.

Burkina Faso lost 1-0 to Mali in their first game of the tournament while Cameroon fell 2-0 to the Malians.

Going into Sunday’s game, a draw would have suited both Burkina Faso and Cameroon to go through to the last eight.

While the Burkinabes eventually progressed, Cameroon crashed out no thanks to the defeat.

The Eaglets booked their place into the knockout stage after coming from behind twice to defeat South Africa 3-2 in Saturday.

Nduka Ugbade side will take on their quarter-final opponent on Thursday, May 11.

Meanwhile, other quarter-final pairing will see Senegal take on South Africa, Morocco tackle Algeria and Mali battle…