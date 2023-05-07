Cameroon Or Burkina Faso To Face Golden Eaglets

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will face defending champions Cameroon or Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals of the 2023 U-17 AFCON in Algeria.

The Eaglets’ possible opponent was confirmed on the Nigeria Football Federation’s Twitter handle.

In their final Group B game on Saturday, the Eaglets came back twice to edge South Africa 3-2.

The win saw them finish as runners-up behind Morocco, who fell to a 2-1 defeat to Zambia.

Cameroon and Burkina Faso, who are in a group that has only three teams following South Sudan’s disqualification, lost their first games to Mali.

While Burkina Faso lost 1-0 to Mali, Cameroon lost 2-0.

The game between Burkina Faso and Cameroon will take place today (Sunday, May 7).

The quarter-final tie between the Eaglets and Cameroon or Burkina will hold on Thursday, May 11.

