Eaglets Get Praise From Nnadozie

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has saluted the Golden Eaglets after they edged South Africa 3-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the 2023 U-17 AFCON in Algeria.

The Eaglets went into the game on the back of a defeat to Morocco.

But it was not the best of starts for Nduka Ugbade’s side, as they went behind just five minutes into the game as Vicky Mkhawana opened the scoring for South Africa.

Charles Agada equalised for Nigeria on 34 minutes but Siyabonga Mabena made it 2-1 for the Amajimbos just before halftime.

The Eaglets started on a positive note in the second half and drew level on 47 minutes thanks to Light Eke before Abubakar Abdullahi got the third goal in the 64th minute.

Following the team’s win and progress into the last eight, Nnadozie wrote in the comment section of the NFF on Instagram:”What a team, these boys are so amazing.”

The Golden Eaglets finish second in Group B and will face either Cameroon or Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals.

The top…