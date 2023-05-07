Odegaard, Jorginho Talk Up Arsenal Win At Newcastle

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and midfield partner Jorginho, have been speaking with delight how the Gunners achieved their 2-0 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday, May 7.

Odegaard scored the first goal with a strike from outside the box in the 14th minute and Fabian Schar scored an own goal in the 71st minute.

In an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by BBC.co.uk, Odegaard, and Jorginho highlighted Arsenal’s tactical approach to the game.

Odegaard who has netted an impressive 15 Premier League goals and eight assists for the the Gunners so far this term, says the Mikel Arteta team played both smart and ugly to bag the important away points.

“We showed something special here today. To come here and win is not easy. We had to be very smart and to be ugly at times. It is a big step for a young team like ours to come here and do the things we did. It shows we…