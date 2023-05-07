Osimhen Surpasses Weah’s Serie A Goal Record

Victor Osimhen became highest scoring African in Serie A history as his goal earned champions Napoli a 1-0 win against Fiorentina inside the Diego Maradona stadium on Sunday.

Osimhen scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 74th minute to take his tally to 23 this campaign.

He had earlier missed from the penalty spot in the 48th minute after seeing his effort saved.

It was Osimhen’s 47th league goal which means he has now scored more Serie A goals than any other African player in the competition’s history, breaking George Weah’s record (46).

With four games left to play he is four goal ahead of Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez.

The Super Eagles striker scored the goal that confirmed Napoli as champions in their 1-1 draw at Udinese.

Osimhen netted the equaliser which was enough to earn them a first league title since 1990.

