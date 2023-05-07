Simon Subbed On As Nantes Suffer Third Straight Defeat

Moses Simon was brought in the second half but could not conjure a fight back for Nantes who lost 2-0 at home to Strasbourg in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Nantes have now lost their last three games and are winless in their last six fixtures (four defeats, two draws).

Simon was introduced with 15 minutes left but failed to impact the game for his side.

It was his 30th league appearance and he has scored five goals this season.

The last time the Super Eagles forward scored for Nantes was in November 2022.

Strasbourg opened the scoring in the 26th minute through Habib Diallo from the penalty spot.

Diarra Mouhamadou added the second goal just two minutes into the second half.

Nantes are in 17th position in the league table with four games left to salvage their season.

