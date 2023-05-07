Vlahovic Racially Abused In Juventus Vs Atalanta Game

Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic was racially abused by a number of Atalanta fans in the final stages of Juventus’ 2-0 win and was shown a yellow card for responding in his celebration.

Juventus secured all three points in a tense clash in Bergamo, with Samuel Iling-Junior’s 56thminute goal being enough to initially separate the two sides at the Gewiss Stadium, making Vlahovic’s late strike the cherry on top.

Late in the game racist abuse aimed at Vlahovic could be heard coming from a number of Atalanta fans in the stands, leaving the Serbian striker furious on the pitch.

He reported the abuse to referee Daniele Doveri, wanting it to be included in the officials’ post-match report.

Moments later, Vlahovic scored and responded with an angry celebration, which led him to be booked by the referee. The racist abuse was chanted louder, and the Juventus star stood definitely.

Racism has continued to plague Italian football this season, with Romelu Lukaku infamously…