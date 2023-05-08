Drogba Congratulates Osimhen On Record-Breaking Goal

Legendary Côte d’Ivoire and Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba, has congratulated Victor Osimhen after his record-breaking goal for Napoli in Sunday’s 1-0 home win against Fiorentina.

Osimhen bagged his 23rd goal in the Serie A season after converting from the penalty spot.

The goal means he overtakes George Weah (46) as the highest African goal scorer in Serie with 47 goals.

Osimhen had already broken Samuel Eto’o’s record of 21 goal in a season, after he scored in last Thursday’s 1-1 draw against Udinese which clinched the title.

Reacting to Osimhen’s historic goal, Drogba congratulated the Super Eagles striker and his teammates.

“Indeed Capo @victorosimhen9 from the streets of Nigeria to the World’s History books,” the 2012 Champions League winner wrote on Twitter.

“Congratulations my Brother to you and your Club @en_sscnapoli.”

The former Lille star is the current top scorer in Serie A…