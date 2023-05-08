Eaglets To Depart Constantine For Algiers Ahead Q/final Clash

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will depart Constantine for Algiers on Monday ahead of their quarter-finals with Burkina Faso.

This was announced by the Eaglets’ media Officer Francis Achi.

The Eaglets will take on Burkina Faso on Thursday, May 11 by 8pm (Nigerian time)with the World Cup ticket at stake.

In their final group game, the Eaglets came from behind twice to defeat South Africa 3-2 to progress into the last eight.

On their part, Burkina Faso came from a goal down to defeat defending champions Cameroon 2-1.

Meanwhile other quarter-final pairing will see Morocco take on Morocco, Senegal face South Africa and Mali will tackle Congo.

