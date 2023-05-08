Forest Edge Southampton In Seven-Goal Thriller

Taiwo Awoniyi netted a brace as Nottingham Forest edged Southampton 4-3 in Monday’s Premier League game.

Awoniyi now has six goals from 24 league appearances for Forest.

While Awoniyi was replaced in the 81st minute, Paul Onuachu came on for Southampton in the 76th minute.

The former Genk striker is yet to open his goals account for the bottom club.

Forest went into the game against Southampton knowing that a win would take them out of the relegation zone and above both Everton and Leicester City in the table.

A quick fire double from Awoniyi gave Forest a 2-0 lead, but the Saints did half the deficit through Carlos Alcaraz.

Forest did though go into the half time break with a two goal advantage thanks to a Morgan Gibbs-White penalty.

Also Read: Serie A: Ebuehi Bags Assists, Troost-Ekong Benched As Empoli Defeat Salernitana

In a rollercoaster game, Southampton drew closer again through a Lyanco header, before Danilo was on the scoresheet again for the Reds to make it 4-2….