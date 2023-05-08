Four Teams, Two Matches, One Dream

The UEFA Champions League is one of the most prestigious football competitions in the world. With the semi-finals just around the corner, four teams; Real Madrid, Man City, AC Milan, and Inter Milan, are preparing to clash in two epic matches, all with the same dream: to lift the coveted trophy and become Europe’s Champions.

In the semi-finals, Manchester City will face Real Madrid. Manchester City have been on fire in the 2022/2023 season. Just two points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table, dominating that league looks achievable. The FA Cup has also fallen within the ‘Cityzens’ grasp as they gear up for the cup finals.

Manchester City appear to aim for three trophies this year. Judging from how far they have come, they seem to be able to rewrite history. Because of their free-flowing attacking style, Haaland and DeBrunye continue to score goals at every opportunity. They need to be on top of their game to overcome Real Madrid. Real Madrid has won 14 Champions…