Golden Eaglets Must Tighten Up

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Alloy Agu has warned the Golden Eaglets to keep things tight at the back ahead of their clash with Burkina Faso in the ongoing 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Nigeria will face Burkina Faso in the quarter finals of the tournament on Thursday.

Nigeria made it to this stage after beating South Africa in their last group B game while Burkina Faso defeated Cameroon 2-1 on Sunday.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Agu stated that he’s optimistic the team can overcome Burkina Faso in the knockout stages.

He also warned the team to tighten up their defence and avoid conceding goals if they are to book a World Cup berth.

“I am impressed with the general performance of the team considering the fact that have made it to the quarter finals of the competition.

“But then, I am sad with the fact that they have conceded too many goals in the group stages and must tighten up their defence when they face Burkina…