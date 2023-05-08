How Was Test Cricket Created?

Test cricket, also known as long-form cricket, is the oldest and most traditional format of the game. Live basketball is another great sport to wager, and at https://in.1xbet.com/live/basketball you will find an excellent set of matches.

It is a five-day match played between two international teams, with each team getting to bat and bowl twice. The format was created in the 19th century and has since become one of the most popular forms of cricket. You can now wager on cricket and other forms of this sport through the 1xBet platform too.

The first match ever

The first Test match was played between Australia and England in Melbourne in 1877. The match was organized by the Melbourne Cricket Club and was played over four days. It was named a Test match because it was seen as a test of the skills of the players involved. Now there is a great opportunity to make sports mobile betting in.1xbet.com/mobile from your smartphone or tablet, which you can download for free. The term…