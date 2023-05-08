Insurance Seal Super Six Spot; Remo Stars, Sunshine Win Away

Group A leaders, Bendel Insurance qualified for the Nigeria Premier Football League Super Six despite a 1-1 home draw against Shooting Stars.

Ismael Seriki gave the hosts the lead on 61 minutes.

Experienced forward Sikiru Alimi equalised for Shooting Stars five minutes from time.

Insurance are now unbeaten in 17 games this season.

In Aba, Enyimba boosted their chances of making the Super Six after a 5-0 comprehensive win against Gombe United.

Chukwuemeka Obioma bagged a hat-trick, while Ikenna Cooper and Sadiq Adamu scored the other goals.

Obioma, who is the first player to score hat-trick in the NPFL this season, has now netted 13 times.

In Jos, Remo Stars stayed in third position after a 2-1 away win against Plateau United.

Saidu Salisu gave the home team the lead on 70 minutes.

Remo Stars fought back in the last 10 minutes of the game despite enormous pressure from the hosts.

Adams Olamilekan benefited from a mix up in the hosts backline to equalise nine minutes from…