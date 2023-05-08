NFF Unveils Flying Eagles U-20 World Cup Squad

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria squad for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina has been revealed.

The 21-man list was revealed on the NFF’s Twitter handle on Monday.

Head coach, Ladan Bosso kept faith with majority of the players that took part at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Flying Eagles have been placed in Group D with Italy, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

The two-time semi-finalists will start their campaign against Dominican Republic in Mendoza on May 21.

The Flying Eagles will also face Italy in Mendoza three days later.

Their last group game is against Brazil in La Plata.

The tournament will run from May 20 to June 11.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers : Chijioke Aniagboso, Nathaniel Nwosu, Saheed Jimoh

Defenders: Daniel Bameyi, Benjamin Frederick, Israel Domingo, Abel Ogwuche, Augustine Njoku, Solomon Abalaka

Midfielders: Daniel Daga, Samson Lawal, Victor Eletu, Ibrahim…