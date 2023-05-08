Ogunbote Reveals Why 3SC Couldn’t Make Super Six

Head coach of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Gbenga Ogunbote declares his side would have finished off the game against Bendel Insurance of Benin in the first half but for the inability of his team to make chances created count.

The Matchday 17 encounter, decided at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, lived up to the billing as a big match as both sides settled for a 1-1draw.

Speaking after the encounter, watched by a fairly large crowd, the Oracle as the gaffer is fondly called, said his team did well enough to have wrapped up the match before the break

“Well, I think, it was a good game and good result, except for the fact that it was a game we should have wrapped up in the first half, we had some misses that are easier to score but we missed them, but be it as it may, it was a good game.

The former Sunshine Stars, Enyimba and Rangers International coach revealed that he came to Benin with the sole aim of beating the Benin Arsenal.

Read Also: Exclusive: 2023…