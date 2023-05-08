Osimhen Thrilled To Surpass Weah’s Serie A Record

Victor Osimhen can’t hide his excitement after surpassing George Weah’s record for the highest African goalscorer in Serie A.

Osimhen equaled Weah’s record in Napoli’s 1-1 draw against Udinese last week.

The Nigeria then set a new mark (47 goals) after scoring the winning goal in the Partenopei’s 1-0 victory at the Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday night.

Read Also: Exclusive: 2023 U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets Must Tighten Up Their Defence Against Burkina Faso –Agu Warns

The 24-year-ols said it was a great honour to break the legendary George Weah’s record.

“It’s really amazing. A big respect to George Weah. He has put Africa on the map when he was playing here with AC Milan. For me to surpass him is a big honour, a big respect to him,” Osimhen told BT Sports.

“His son, Timothy Weah is my very good friend. And I want to say he has inspired a lot of African players and I’m happy to surpassed his record. He will forever be a legend for me. And I’m really…