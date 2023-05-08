What We’ll Do Against Nigeria To Earn W/Cup Ticket

Burkina Faso’s head coach Brahima Traore has said his team will have to prepare very well to beat Nigeria and earn a World Cup ticket.

Burkina Faso progressed into the quarter-finals of the 2023 U-17 AFCON after a 2-1 comeback win against defending champions Cameroon on Sunday.

The Burkinabes trailed 1-0 against Cameroon after 61 minutes, but scored two goals within two minutes in the final quarter of an hour to earn an automatic slot in the last eight.

In his post-match press conference, Traore lauded his side’s resilience while reiterating their objectives in this year’s U-17 AFCON.

“We had two objectives in this tournament; first to get to the semi-finals and then to fight for the title,” he was quoted on CAF website.

“We will prepare well for Nigeria to enable us get to the semis and earn the World Cup ticket.”

Traore revealed how his team was able to overcome a strong Cameroon side despite going behind.

“When we conceded the first goal, we just changed…