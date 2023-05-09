2023 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Commence Training In Buenos Aires

Head coach Isah Ladan Bosso and his assistants on Monday evening drilled Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles in their first training session since arriving the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires on Sunday.

The session which took place at the team’s Howard Johnson Hotel & Resorts lasted for 90 minutes, and concentrated on recovery after the long trip from Nigeria to the South American nation through Turkey.

The team had another training session on Tuesday, as focus gradually shifts to a friendly match against the U20 team of Colombia which has been scheduled for the Tristan Suarez Stadium in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, 16 May at 4pm Argentina time (8pm Nigeria time).

Read Also: 2023 U-17 AFCON: Burkina Faso Can’t Stop Golden Eaglets — Ugbade

Colombia, who play in Group C of the FIFA U20 World Cup alongside African champions Senegal, Japan and Israel, will seek the opportunity to have an idea of what to expect against the Cub Lions of the Teranga when both teams clash in La Plata…