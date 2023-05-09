AFN Congress Gives Board Power To Convene Meetings

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN Congress has given the board of the federation power to convene board meetings and Congress in its amended constitution.

The amended constitution had given only the President of the federation the power to convey board and Congress meetings. In the now amended constitution, the Congress, at its first meeting since the board of the AFN was sworn in in June 2021 agreed both the board and the President can convene meetings of the federation.

.Article 10.1.2 of the Amended constitution reads inter-alia: The President or 2/3 of the board of AFN shall direct the Secretary-General to convene the meeting or the Congress.

The Congress also agreed on a four-term tenure limit for board members, as well as a change of the federation’s logo.

Tafida Gadzama[pictured above], the AFN’s first Vice President and Sydney Olympics 4x400m gold medal winner says the decision of the…