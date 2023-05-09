Awoniyi, Aribo, Onuachu At Loggerheads A

Super Eagles trio of Taiwo Awoniyi, Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo will come at loggerheads as Nottingham Forest battle Southampton in today’s Premier League clash, in a bid to survive relegation drop.

Recall that the last time both teams met, it was Awoniyi who netted the solitary goal that ensure victory for Nottingham Forest at St Mary’s Stadium on January 4.

With the two teams struggling to escape relegation, both managers will be banking on their Nigerian players to help deliver the victory today.

While Awoniyi has made 23 appearances, scoring four goals and bagging one assist, Aribo on the other hand, has made 20 appearances, scoring two goals. While has made nine appearances, with no goal yet.

Nottingham Forest suffered a gut-wrenching loss to Brentford as they conceded two late goals, including one deflected off the head of goalkeeper Keylor Navas, leaving them in 18th place. The hosts, who have an expensive squad, has struggled defensively, failing to keep a clean…