Carragher Likens Awoniyi To Drogba After Southampton Double

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has compared Taiwo Awoniyi to former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

Awoniyi bagged a brace in Nottingham Forest’s 4-3 victory against Southampton at the City Ground on Monday night.

Steve Cooper’s side moved to 16th position, three points above the relegation zone following the win.

Awoniyi scored the curtain raiser in the 18th minute.

Read Also: Thunderbolt Casino Sign Up Guide 2023: Registration, Welcome Bonus, No Deposit Bonus

The 25-year-old added the second three minutes later. He turned well to put the ball beyond Alex McCarthy in the Southampton goal.

“He (Awoniyi) reminded me of Drogba as soon as I saw the goal,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football.

M

“Absolutely brilliant. I’ve been in that position as a defender.

“The turn – and bang. Brilliant.”

The striker has scored six goals and recorded one assist in 25 league appearances for Nottingham Forest this season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights…