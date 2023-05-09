Don’t Be Distracted – Weah Charges Osimhen To Win Ballon d’ Or, More Scudetto

D

Former AC Milan forward, George Weah has sent a congratulatory message to Victor Osimhen following the Nigerian remarkable performance for Napoli this season.

Osimhen surpassed Weah’s record as the highest scoring African in Serie A history after netting front the spot in Napoli’s 1-0 win against Fiorentina on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has scored 23 goals in 28 league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

“My heartfelt congratulations to you, Victor Osimhen! I am very glad that you have accomplished a major milestone in your football career, after scoring your 47th goal in the Italian Serie A league,” Weah wrote on his Facebook page.

“The records show that with this goal, which you netted on Sunday, May 7, 2023 when your team Napoli went against Fiorentina, effectively makes you the African with the highest scoring record in the Italian Serie A league – surpassing my own account of 46 goals.

“I am so proud of your exploits and congratulate you on this…