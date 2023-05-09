Ebuehi Bags Assists, Troost-Ekong Benched As E

Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi bagged two assists as Empoli defeated Salernitana 2-1 in Monday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international, who has made 23 appearance, has netted two goals and bagged three assists this season.

Empoli took the lead in the 38th minute through Nicolo Cambiaghi’s clinical finish. He was assisted by Ebuehi.

Francesco Caputo extended Empoli’s lead in the 63rd minute thanks to another assists from the Nigerian international.

However, Salernitana reduced the scoreline to 2-1 in the 90th minute through Krzysztof Piatek.

The victory means Empoli sit 14 on 38 points while Salernitana sit 15th on 35 points.

