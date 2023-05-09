Everton Thrash Brighton 5-1 To Boost Survival Hopes

Alex Iwobi had an assist as Everton boosted their survival hopes with a shock 5-1 win away to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday at the AMEX.

It was Iwobi’s eight assist in the Premier League in his 35th appearance this season.

Also the Super Eagles forward took his assist tally in all competitions for the Toffees this campaign to nine.

He set up Dwight McNeil who made it 4-0 in the 76th minute off a counter.

After receiving the ball on the left side, Iwobi slotted in a clever pass to McNeil who neatly dribbled both Brighton keeper and a defender before tapping into an empty net.

The win took Everton out of the relegation zone to 16th on 32 points in the league table.

Up next for Everton is a tough home game against Manchester City on Sunday.

