Heineken UCL Special: Real Madrid Vs Manchester City: Haaland Was Signed For Nights Like This

They say that if at first you don’t succeed, then you keep trying again and again. That was the sentiment expressed by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as they travel to Spain to face Real Madrid in a mouth-watering Champions League semi-final clash at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The Champions League trophy has been some sort of a Holy Grail for City as it is the only trophy that has eluded them since they hit the jackpot after being taken over by their Qatari owners despite their best efforts.

City have not won a major UEFA trophy since the 1970 European Cup Winners’ Cup, though they reached the Champions League final in 2021, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in Porto. They have won four Premier League titles under Guardiola, but the biggest prize of all still eludes them. But the Spaniard believes this year might prove to be the lucky charm.

He said: “Three years in a row, [we’re] in the semi-finals of the Champions League… It is not about winning, just trying. If you try it many…