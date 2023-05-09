It Will Be A Big Shame If PSG Loses Messi

Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has warned PSG to do all they can in order to retain Lionel Messi for next season.

Makelele made this known on the backdrop of the way the Paris club and fans have been treating Messi.

Recall that the Argentine star has turned down a new contract at the French capital despite being in the final weeks of his current deal.

However, Makele, who was one of the finest defensive midfielders during his time, claimed that the presence of a player of Messi’s stature lifts Ligue 1’s status.

“The truth is that PSG’s reaction disappointed me a bit. Both the club and Ligue 1 need top-level players to continue growing, and I hope they know how to react in time to retain Messi,” he told TYC Sport.

“The way players of this caliber of planetary fame are criticized hurts me. There are other ways to penalize a player internally. It would be a shame to lose a player like Messi.”

