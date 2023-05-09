Napoli Opens Talks With Osimhen’s Agent Over New Contract

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis has opened talks with Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda over a new contract.

According to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, De Laurentiis is keen to tie down the Nigeria international to a new long-term contract after they won their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Osimhen played a key role in the success as he has netted 23 league goals this season.

The 24-year-old is also is on track to be crowned Capocannoniere.

The forward has been linked with the world’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

De Laurentiis has repeatedly assured fans that he has no intention of selling Osimhen this summer.

He was signed for €75m plus various add-ons from Ligue 1 club Lille in September 2020 and is under contract until June 2025.

