Organisers Assure Of Full Doping Control

Organisers of the gold label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race say there will be in-competition doping tests on Saturday, May 27, 2023, during the ninth edition of the historic event in Okpekpe, Edo State.

Race Director, Zack Amodu reveals that provisions have not only been made for full doping control for the event but also full medical services will be available at the venue.

“In line with World Athletics anti-doping rules, in-competition tests will be conducted for selected athletes during the race. This will be done to preserve the integrity of performances achieved at the event which is a World Athletics Gold Label race,’)” said Amodu.

A minimum of eight athletes will be subjected to the tests that will be conducted in conformity with the provisions of the international standard for testing and investigations.

Also Read: Drogba Congratulates Osimhen On Record-Breaking Goal Vs Fiorentina

Amodu added: “As a World Athletics Gold Label race, four men and four women…