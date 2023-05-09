Osimhen Is Worth More Than €100m —Atletico Madrid Coach, Simeone

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone believes Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is worth more than €100m.

Osimhen has attracted interest from some of Europe’s heavyweights, following his impressive performance this season for newly crowned Serie A champions Napoli.

The Serie A top scorer, who has 23 goals in 28 league appearances, is valued at €150m.

On several occasions, Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has insisted Osimhen is not for sale but that has not stopped continuous reports linking the striker with a move away from the club in the summer.

In an exclusive interview with Italian sports publication, Gazzetta dello Sport, Simeone suggested that a fee in the region of over €100m must be paid for Osimhen.

“The Nigerian is incredibly strong,” Simeone said

“There are few players with his characteristics out there, and I believe he could be worth over a hundred million. I’m not saying that he should be sold, but I’m just repeating…