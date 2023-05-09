Real Madrid Ready To Make A Push In Spring 2023

The 2022-23 season is not over yet, but in terms of La Liga, it seems to have ended before it even began. At the time of writing, there are 11 more matches to go till the whistle is blown for the last time, but chart leader FC Barcelona is floating safely at the top, 12 points ahead of the team positioned at #2 – Real Madrid. And, to be honest, looking at how Los Blancos are doing in the league, very few people are anticipating a drama by the end of May.

True, Barça is having an amazing season on the national front (as opposed to an embarrassing one in the European League), with only 2 losses so far. The real story, however, is how disappointing Real Madrid is performing this year in La Liga (once again, as opposed to quite an impressive run in the Champions League). Out of 27 games played so far, no less than 9 of them have not ended with a victory for the boys in the white uniform – definitely not what you’d expect from one of the leading football clubs in the world.





Source: Complete Sports