Real Madrid Vs Man City: Predictions And Match Preview

Real Madrid enter this match fresh from beating Osasuna 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de la Cartuja on Saturday.

Rodrygo was the lone Real Madrid player to score their goals (2′, 70′). Only one of Osasuna’s five shots on goal at the other end was successful. Lucas Torro (58′) scored Osasuna’s goal.

Recent Real Madrid games have a history of being exciting affairs, with high scores being the norm rather than the exception. At an average of 3.5 goals per game over their last six meetings, both teams have scored a total of 21 goals, with Real Madrid accounting for 12 of those goals.

After defeating Leeds United 2-1 in their most recent Premier League match, Manchester City enter this match on a winning streak.

In that game, Manchester City had 81% of the…