Real Madrid Won’t Escape Defeat This Time Around –Ro

Manchester City defender, Rodri have insisted that the team will end Real Madrid dream of retaining the Champions League ahead of today’s semi-final first leg clash.

Given City are on a remarkable run of 20 unbeaten and ten wins in a row in the Premier league, Rodri believes they can take on the Spanish champions with no fear.

“We respect a lot Real Madrid – they are the king of the competition – but we have weapons and they know that,” he told reporters.

“I have the philosophy and so do my teammates, that you can learn from past experience.

“We did a great two games last year but we did not go through.

“But we are here again to fight – with motivation.

“We have been very, very good this year and we arrive here in the best moment.

“To be honest the whole year we have been very, very good. Maybe the results weren’t (earlier) but now we are in a moment where we identify exactly what we have to do.

“We are clever, score when we need to score, and we…