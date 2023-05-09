Thunderbolt Casino Welcome Bonus and No Deposit Bonus Guide 2023

Thunderbolt Welcome Bonus

Thunderbolt Casino’s welcome offer is one of the most impressive in the industry. As a new player, you can receive a bonus pack of up to R10,000 to elevate your gaming experience to a whole new level. Yes, you heard right Thunderbolt Casino offers a “Bonus Pack”!

The Welcome Bonus Pack consists of four unique bonuses, each with its own coupon code. Here’s how it works:

Bonus one: Get a 100% match up to R2500 by using coupon code “FLASHMATCH1” and depositing R25 or more.

Bonus two: After completing FLASHMATCH1, use coupon code “FLASHMATCH2” to get a 125% match up to R2500 by depositing R25 or more.

Bonus three: Once you’ve completed FLASHMATCH2, use coupon code “FLASHMATCH3” to get a 150% match up to R2500 by depositing R25 or more.

Bonus four: After finishing FLASHMATCH3, you’ll get a bonus of R2500 completely free by using coupon code “ULTIMATEFLASH.

These bonuses must be redeemed in consecutive order, and it’s important to…