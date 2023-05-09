UCL: De Bruyne Superb Strike Earns Manchester City Draw At Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Manchester City played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The visitors asserted authority early in the game but were unable to break down Real Madrid defence.

It was the hosts who took a surprise lead nine minutes before the break.

Brazil winger, Vinicius Junior fired home from outside the box to the excitement of the home fans.

Real Madrid dominated the game in the second half and missed a couple of chances.

De Bruyne however silenced the home fans with a wonder strike midway through the second half.

The reverse fixture will take place next week Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.

