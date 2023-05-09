UCL: Giroud, Pioli Motivated To Win Milan Derby

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud and coach Stefano Pioli are highly motivated to defeat Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday, May 10 at the San Siro Stadium.

The Serie A teams meet in the Champions League semi-final for the first time since the 2002/03 season.

Giroud reckons the whole Rossoneri team would need to be at 100% to overcome Inter Milan.

“It’s a derby, it’s a special game, I like to play in these,” Acmilan.com quoted Giroud as saying

“I’m proud of this AC Milan team and I’m highly motivated. I always try to be positive with my teammates. We hope to put in a good performance: everyone will need to give 100%. The details could make the difference.”

Pioli is of the opinion that AC Milan can defeat any team given their track record in this year’s competition.

“We’ve knocked out Tottenham and Napoli; we can knock anybody out. Inter are the favourites for some, but we want to give it a good go,” Pioli said…