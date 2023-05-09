UCL: We Are Going To Compete Well – Ancelotti Warns Manchester City

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has sent a defiant warning to fellow semi-finalist, Manchester City ahead of their UEFA Champions League encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The two teams will clash in the semi-final first leg tie at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos defeated Manchester City at this stage of the competition last season.

“We have achieved all of the possible titles in two seasons and we prepare for the next Champions League challenge in a happy environment,”Ancelotti said after Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey final against Osasuna.

“We are going to compete well because we are very close to another final, and we are going to do everything possible to get there. In the first leg against City, we are going to have an advantage because we play with 12 against 11.”

