Allegri, Di Maria Target Europa Cup Final

Juventus coach Massimilliano Allegri and forward Angel di Maria are targeting a final berth at the UEFA Europa Cup as they take on Sevilla in the semi-final first leg on Thursday, May 11 at the Allianz Arena.

Juventus dropped to the Europa League this season after finishing third in the UEFA Champions League Group H.

Allegri highlighted Sevilla’s pedigree in the competition.

“Sevilla have won the Europa League four times and the UEFA Cup twice -they’ve got bags of experience and they never lie down, well need to put on a great performance,” juventus.com quoted Allegri as saying

“Juventus have played in two European finals in recent years and we want to reach this one too. The three most important weeks all lie ahead of us now.”

Meanwhile, Di Maria lauded the quality of the youngsters within the squad.

“We’re heading into the game off the back of an important win at Atalanta, which has given us a big boost,” Di Maria said

“In training I’ve noticed…