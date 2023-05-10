Ancelotti Insists Madrid Deserved Win Vs Manchester City

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti believes that his team could have defeated Man City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg following their 1-1 draw at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Vinicius Jr scored in the 36th minute and Kevin De Bruyne got the equaliser for City in the 67th minute.

Ancelotti expressed optimism regarding the upcoming second leg.

“We could have won it, we deserved to but these things happen,” Realmadrid.com quoted Ancelotti as saying.

Also Read – UCL: Our Plan Was To Beat Madrid At The Bernabeu —Grealish

“We come away with positive feelings ahead of the return leg because we played the game well. In the opening 20 minutes, they had a lot of the ball but they didn’t cause us problems.

“Our approach was good and we controlled Manchester City well in the second half. We moved the ball more and created more chances. In the first half. We weren’t very patient playing the ball out. We could have had more of the ball in the first 20…