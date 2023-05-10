Arsenal Set Deadline For New Saka’s Contract

Arsenal are keen to announce a new contract for England international Bukayo Saka before the end of the season.

Saka is set to sign a new long-term contract with the Gunners.

.

The 21-year-old has been huge for the Gunners and their title charge this campaign.

Per Press Association, there was never a doubt that Saka would renew, given his love for the club.

The attacker has 13 goals and 11 assists for head coach Mikel Arteta’s side.

Saka has been so heavily involved that he has only missed one hour of league action all season.

