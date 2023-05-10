Busquets To Leave Barcelona At End Of The Season

Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona at the end of the season after spending 15 years at the Spanish giants.

Busquets announced his decision on Wednesday via social media in an emotional video.

“it has been an honour, a draw and a source of pride to have been able to wear this badge but everything must come to an end. It has been an easy decision but the time has come.”

Busquets came to Barcelona in 2005 and after two seasons with the U19A side, he moved up to Barça B side coached by Pep Guardiola, helping them to promotion to the Second Division B.

He finally made his debut for the first team in 2008 in a league game against Racing Santander.

It was not long before Busquets became a vital part of the side that won six trophies in a calendar year.

Sergio has scored 18 goals and created 40 assists in his Barça career.

Busquets has also played in more Clásicos than any…