Casino Tropez R30,000 Welcome Bonus + R100 No Deposit Bonus

Casino Tropez Welcome Bonus

Tropez Casino offers a generous welcome bonus that is worth up to R30,000. This bonus is divided into three parts and it is spread out over 27 weeks, giving players plenty of time to enjoy the games on offer. To claim the welcome bonus, players need to sign up and make their first deposit.

The first deposit comes with a 100% match bonus of up to R1,000, which essentially doubles the initial deposit. On the day of the first deposit, players can also get a 50% refund of up to R10,000 on all the deposits made.

The second deposit comes with a 50% match bonus of up to R2,000.

For the following 27 weeks, every Sunday, players can claim a 100% match bonus of up to R1,000, totalling R27,000 in free playing money.

Overall, this welcome bonus is an excellent way for new players to boost their bankroll and enjoy the many games on offer at Tropez Casino.

JOIN NOW

How to claim the Casino Tropez Welcome Bonus

New customers can claim the Casino Tropez welcome…