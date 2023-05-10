Exclusive: 2023 U-17 AFCON: Select Right Players For Burkina Faso Clash – Aikhoumogbe Advises Ugbade

Former Nigeria goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has warned the Golden Eaglets coach, Nduka Ugbade not to gamble with the selection of players that will face Burkina Faso in the ongoing 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Nigeria will battle Burkina Faso on Thursday in the quarter finals of the tournament.

The winner of the game will qualify to the semi finals of the competition and also 2023 U-17 FIFA World Cup.

“The Golden Eaglets have shown they are a good side in this tournament and I really feel happy that they bounced back to winning ways immediately after losing to Morocco in the second group B game.

“At this point where every mistake will be punished, I will advise Ugbade to ensure he does not gamble with his selection against Burkina Faso.

“The team is good and I am optimistic Nigeria will overcome Burkina Faso at the end.”

