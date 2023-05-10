Federation Cup: It Will Be A Tough Contest Against Warri Wolves – Alimi

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan forward, Sikiru Alimi, admits the team’s Federation Cup foe, Warri Wolves would be a hard nut to crack, but believes the Oluyole Warriors will scale through.

The two sides will lock horns on Wednesday, in a Round of 32 fixture at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, the former Sunshine Stars’ striker, who once featured for the Warri based side, said his side will, hence, guard against complacency in the encounter.

“The FA Cup is a different ball game entirely from the league, we will go all out for it with everything we have.

“Warri Wolves is a club with history, I once played for the team. They wont be pushover. So we will go all out for it with utmost seriousness”, added the 3SC striker.

Meanwhile, the Ibadan soccer lords, who arrived in the Imo State capital, Monday afternoon, had a light workout at…