Kahn Questions Osimhen’s €150m Price Tag

Legendary German and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has questioned the €150m price tag on Victor Osimhen by Napoli.

Osimhen has been attracting interest from some of Europe’s top sides, thanks to his impressive campaign which helped Napoli clinch a first Serie A title in 33 years.

The Super Eagles striker has scored 23 goals this season, in addition to five goals in six Champions League appearances, making him one of the most lethal strikers in Europe’s top five leagues.

But there are indications that Bayern are considering withdrawing from the running and moving for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani instead, with France’s World Cup star said to available for a smaller fee than Osimhen.

And Bayern chief Kahn has only fuelled speculation they could pull out of the race for Osimhen by questioning the €150m value placed on him by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“When it’s about such a fee, we have to ask the question: does the player give…