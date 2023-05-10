Man City Will Win The Champions League One Day –Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says that his team will win the UEFA Champions League one day as they prepare for a semi-final first leg clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday, May 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

City have never won the Champions League in their history despite reaching the semi-final in 2022 and final in 2021 respectively.

Guardiola highlighted the pedigree of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

“We arrived here last year with encouragement to get to the final,” Man city.com quoted Guardiola as saying

“We played really good in both games but it was not enough. But what happened in the past is the past. We are not here for revenge. It’s just another opportunity.

“As much as we are here, one day we will get it. One day we will reach the final and we will win it. We come here to do this this season.

“Last season we also came here to reach the final and win it. But it didn’t happen because we played against Real Madrid and in this competition…