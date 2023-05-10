Okpekpe Race Organisers Unveil Action Plan 9th Edition

Organizers of the historic Okpekpe International 10km Road Race have unveiled the action plan for the successful organisation of the ninth edition of the race which holds on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Okpekpe in Estako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Dare Esan, the race’s Director of Media and Activation says the secretariat for the event will open on Monday, May 22, 2023, to begin the final countdown to the first gold label 10km road race in Nigeria.

“The Secretariat will open in Auchi near Okpekpe five days before the event to prepare, among other things for the arrival of technical and medical equipment needed for the race as well as the arrival of the elite athletes,” said Esan.

The Media and Activation Director also says volunteers that will be used at the race will begin their training to ensure a hitch-free race for the ninth straight edition.

“This time…