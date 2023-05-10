Osimhen And Haaland Are Similar

Former England manager, Fabio Capello has said Victor Osimhen and Erling Haaland share the similar attributes.

The duo are ranked among the deadliest strikers in the world at the moment.

Osimhen has scored 28 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions for newly crowned Serie A champions, Napoli.

The 24-year-old is now the highest African in the Italian top-flight after surpassing the old mark set by former AC Milan striker, George Weah.

Norway international, Haaland has netted 51 times in 47 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City.

The forward recently broke the record for most goals scored in a single season in the Premier League.

“I don’t think Haaland is under pressure, because he has anger inside,” Capello told Sky Italia per Napoli Magazine.

“He lives for goals. Osimhen has the same thing, they live for this. They fight, they want to win, they…