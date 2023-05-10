Plateau United Knock Enyimba Out Of Federation Cup

Enyimba crashed out of the Federation Cup after losing on penalties to Plateau United in round 32 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Wednesday.

Plateau emerged 3-2 winners from the penalty shootout after regulation time ended 2-2.

Akwa United were sent parking this time by a lower division side as they fell to EFCC FC also via penalty shootout.

The game was decided from the spot after 90 minutes ended 1-1 before EFCC proceeded to win 9-8.

In another Federation Cup fixture, Nigeria Professional Football League leaders Bendel Insurance advanced into the next round with a 1-0 win against Ahudiya.

Kwara United defeated Ikorodu City FC 3-1, Heartland FC defeated Essien Ayi 2-1 and Lobi Stars ran out 2-1 winners over Cynosure FC.

The winner of the tournament will represent Nigeria in the 2024 CAF Confederations Cup.

By Toju Sote

