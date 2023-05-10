Samsung Nigeria Announces The New Galaxy A24 LTE

A smartphone with great features for an all-round awesome mobile experience

Samsung Electronics has announced the newest edition of the popular Galaxy A series, giving consumers more options with yet another great device to stay connected and enjoy a remarkable mobile experience.

The new Galaxy A24 LTE comes packed with amazing features and a clear mission to redefine awesome through a brilliant display, a brand-new design and a camera that shoots sharp and steady. It tops it all off with a large storage capacity that allows you to safely keep your important documents, music, apps, downloads and collection of all your life’s special moments captured in pictures and video.

The Galaxy A24 LTE boasts the latest software in Samsung’s One UI 5.1 to give you an even finer mobile experience that is one up on the Galaxy A23 LTE, which it replaces.

All your apps and files will be safe and secure in the phone’s ample built-in memory of 4 or 6GB of memory and 128GB storage that is…